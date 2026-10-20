World Series: Brewers fans heading to Florida, saving money

The Brief Fans are booking flights out of Milwaukee and heading to Florida to cheer on the Brewers. Traveling to Florida for World Series games is proving cheaper for some fans than home tickets. Secondary market tickets at American Family Field exceed $2,000 compared to lower Florida prices.



Fans in Milwaukee are now booking flights out of Milwaukee and heading south. Many will be traveling to sunny Florida to cheer on the Crew.

Booking flights to Florida

What To Know:

Fans FOX6 News spoke to said it is actually cheaper for them to travel to Tampa Bay to watch the Brewers play in the World Series than to see them at home.

Tampa, Florida

Linda Hake will be flying out to Tampa for Game 3 in a trip she will be making with her daughter. Two flights and two World Series tickets came out to less than $2,000, which is cheaper than tickets seen on the secondary market for American Family Field. She bought her tickets at face value for more than $400 each.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"The same day, I went on to Tampa to see if their tickets were still available, and I was just shocked to see how many seats were still available, and I was like, wow, how different it was. How different the prices," Hake said.

Abraham Villarreal is driving to Florida with his wife. He has Game 5 tickets but is confident he will score Game 4 tickets as well.

Both said they are disappointed prices were so high in Milwaukee but are elated to have the opportunity to see the Brewers play in the World Series.

Related article

"We tried our hardest to see if we could do that, and we just couldn’t," Villarreal said. "Financially we just couldn’t do it, so we just went with our next best option, which was away, but being here would’ve been so much better for sure."

A look online at that secondary market shows it is more than $2,000 to get into American Family Field for a game. Seats can be found at Tropicana Field for more than $750. Either way, fans are going to come away with lasting memories.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.