Worker rescued from tower crane at Aurora Medical Center Grafton

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The Brief A construction worker having a medical emergency was rescued from a tower crane in Grafton on Friday, July 10. The incident happened atop the crane, which was part of an ongoing building addition at Aurora Medical Center Grafton. The worker was rescued and brought down to the ground where hospital staff were able to provide care.



A construction worker was rescued from a tower crane outside Aurora Medical Center Grafton on Friday morning, July 10.

Rescue details

What we know:

According to the Ozaukee Central Fire Department (OCFD), just after 9:30 a.m., crews were called to Aurora Medical Center Grafton for a report of a construction worker experiencing a medical emergency.

The worker was onsite as part of the ongoing building addition project at the hospital. The worker was atop a tower crane about 160 feet above the ground at the time of the emergency.

Photo posted by Ozaukee Central Fire Department

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OCFD crews responded and, working alongside EMS personnel, provided immediate medical treatment to the worker at the top of the crane.

Due to the nature of the medical emergency, the worker was unable to descend the crane under their own power. Crews conducted a coordinated technical rescue operation to safely bring the worker down to the ground, where hospital staff were able to provide care.