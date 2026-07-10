Worker rescued from tower crane at Aurora Medical Center Grafton
GRAFTON, Wis. - A construction worker was rescued from a tower crane outside Aurora Medical Center Grafton on Friday morning, July 10.
Rescue details
What we know:
According to the Ozaukee Central Fire Department (OCFD), just after 9:30 a.m., crews were called to Aurora Medical Center Grafton for a report of a construction worker experiencing a medical emergency.
The worker was onsite as part of the ongoing building addition project at the hospital. The worker was atop a tower crane about 160 feet above the ground at the time of the emergency.
Photo posted by Ozaukee Central Fire Department
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OCFD crews responded and, working alongside EMS personnel, provided immediate medical treatment to the worker at the top of the crane.
Due to the nature of the medical emergency, the worker was unable to descend the crane under their own power. Crews conducted a coordinated technical rescue operation to safely bring the worker down to the ground, where hospital staff were able to provide care.
The Source: The Ozaukee Central Fire Department (OCFD) sent FOX6 a press release. FOX6 crews also went to the hospital.