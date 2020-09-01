Woman who admitted to fatally stabbing Grafton man with scissors, knife committed for 15 years

A 19-year-old woman from California who admitted to fatally stabbing a Grafton man with scissors and a knife at his home in May 2019 was committed to the state for 15 years of institutional care on Monday, Aug. 31.

Crystal Gutierrez in June pleaded guilty but not guilty due to mental disease/defect to one count of second-degree intentional homicide.

Crystal Gutierrez

On Monday, during sentencing, the court had to decide whether she'd be committed for mental health treatment, or sentenced to prison.

According to a criminal complaint, on May 3, 2019 around 2:30 a.m., a 911 call came in from a woman from California who reported she'd received a text from her daughter, Gutierrez, a high school student -- pleading for help -- texting the address of 902 Spring Street in Grafton (9th and Spring). Police began searching the area and found a young woman running, wearing only a T-shirt, covered in blood and screaming for help. The complaint noted she was "highly distraught." She said she woke up, "family was standing around her" and she began stabbing Brent Fitch, 34, with scissors and a knife -- and he was dead.

At the home, police found a blood trail beginning at the front door. Fitch was found lying face down on the floor in a bedroom.

Advertisement

Police initially said it was believed Gutierrez was in Grafton to meet or stay with Fitch. After charges were filed, her attorney said, "There is a lot of indication Ms. Gutierrez is a victim and needs to start getting some mental health help."

Crystal Gutierrez

Grafton police said this was the first homicide in the village since 1982.