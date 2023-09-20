Woman gets stuck in Michigan outhouse toilet after climbing in to get Apple Watch

article

After dropping her Apple Watch in an outhouse toilet, a woman found herself in a predicament - stuck in the toilet.

The woman went into the toilet at the Dixon Lake Department of Natural Resources boat launch in Otsego County around 11 a.m. Tuesday. She was trying to get her watch. Instead, she got stuck.

(Photo: MSP)

Michigan State Police troopers, DNR conservation officers, and emergency workers responded to rescue the woman, who was yelling for help from inside the toilet. They needed to remove the toilet and use a hoist to lift her out.

(Photo: MSP)

Police have an important message for others who may drop something in an outhouse toilet: "Do not attempt to venture inside the containment area. Serious injury may occur."

