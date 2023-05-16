Expand / Collapse search

Woman found dead, man arrested inside Yellowstone National Park

By Chris Williams
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Stations
21ca3d25- article

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, WY - MAY 26: General views of the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone and the Yellowstone River in Yellowstone National Park on May 26, 2021 in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY - A woman was found dead inside a car and a man was arrested at Yellowstone National Park over the weekend. 

Park rangers said on Saturday, they responded to an incident on Craig Pass, approximately 3 miles south of Old Faithful.

Crews found a single vehicle that was driven into a snowbank and a man was standing outside. 

When they looked inside the vehicle, they found a woman deceased. Her cause of death is being determined, and her identity has been withheld pending notification of family. 

The man was then arrested for drug possession and other traffic-related charges.

The National Park Service is investigating with the help of the FBI, United States Attorney’s Office, and Teton County Coroner’s Office.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 