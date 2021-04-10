Woman charged with homicide in man's heroin overdose

Prosecutors have charged a Madison woman with homicide after she allegedly supplied heroin to a man at hotel and then tried to move his body out of the building on a luggage cart after he overdosed.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported that 26-year-old Jatziry Ceniceros-Martinez was charged Friday with first-degree reckless homicide in 33-year-old Luis Ochoa-Zelaya's death. She was charged with a host of other counts as well, including attempting to hide a corpse and prostitution.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called Jan. 1 to the Staybridge Suites in Fitchburg after medical personnel said an overdose victim at the hotel likely wouldn't survive.

Officers met Ceniceros-Martinez there. She then had a medical emergency and had to be taken to a hospital.

Police found Ochoa-Zelaya in a hallway. An autopsy concluded he died from a mix of fentanyl, acetylfentanyl and heroin.

Ceniceros-Matinez later told police that she was a sex worker and Ochoa-Zelaya had hired her on New Years Eve.

She said she left lines of a heroin and fentanyl mix on the bathroom counter in her room and Ochoa-Zelaya used them when she was out of the room, angering her. She didn't try to help him when he overdosed, instead getting high herself.

She later got a luggage cart to move the body but struggled and couldn't get it further than the hallway.