Woman attacked on Fond du Lac County trail; man charged

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The Brief A 21-year-old man faces criminal charges after allegedly attacking a woman on a Fond du Lac County trail. The woman reported that the man covered her mouth with a white cloth and grabbed her neck. Eyewitness reports and surveillance footage helped authorities identify Miles Jaeger.



A 21-year-old man has been criminally charged, accused of attacking a woman who was walking with her baby in a stroller on a Fond du Lac County trail.

Miles Jaeger of Rosendale is charged with attempted kidnapping, false imprisonment, battery, and criminal damage to property.

Woman attacked on trail

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred on Monday afternoon, June 29, in the area of the Mascoutin Valley Trail in the Village of Rosendale near the intersection of Willow Creek Road.

A woman reported being attacked while walking on a trail with her one-year-old son in a stroller.

Per the complaint, the victim stated that after Jaeger walked past her, he turned around, grabbed her from behind by the neck, and tried to cover her mouth with a cloth.

The victim fought off Jaeger and ran to her nearby home with her son and called 911.

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Miles Jaeger arrested

What we know:

Using the victim's detailed description of the suspect and his vehicle, deputies and detectives canvassed the area. Investigators then identified 21-year-old Miles Jaeger as the suspect with the help of eyewitness reports and surveillance footage.

Around 10:46 p.m., deputies and detectives executed a search warrant at a home in the Village of Rosendale, where they arrested Jaeger.

Court proceedings

What's next:

Jaeger made his intal appearance in court on Thursday, July 2. Cash bond was set at $200,000.

Jaeger is due back in court on July 10 for a preliminary hearing.