Woman arrested at Galveston bank after refusing to wear mask, resisting arrest

One woman was arrested after refusing to wear a face mask at a bank in Galveston on Thursday.

According to a release from the Galveston Police Department, officers responded to the Bank of America, located at 6109 Central City Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they were told by the bank manager that a woman, later identified as Terry White, 65, refused to wear a face mask and was asked to leave the building.

In the body camera video, officers asked White to leave the bank if she didn’t want to wear a mask as requested by bank management.

Officers said White refused to comply and as she was asked to leave the bank, she refused and began to resist officers.

While she was being arrested, White yelled, "police brutality right here, people," to which other patrons said, "No, no, it's not." To which, White then called the patrons, "cheap."

White sustained minor injuries and was taken to UTMB Health at Galveston for treatment.

An arrest warrant has been filed for White on the charge of resisting arrest and criminal trespass.