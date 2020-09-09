WisDOT offers new Brewers logo license plates for your vehicle

Fans of the Milwaukee Brewers can now sport the new team logo license plates on their vehicles.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has two new design options available on its website wisconsindmv.gov/specialplates.

The new ball-in-glove design – This plate combines a reimagined ball-in-glove icon in the center and “M” and “b” which pays homage to the original design.

The Wisconsin state design – This plate includes an outline of the state with Cream City brick, an industrial block “M” and a baseball representing Milwaukee’s location.

Both plate designs incorporate the new navy, yellow and royal blue colors. The Milwaukee Brewers previously unveiled a new logo and uniform for the 2020 season.

The fees for Milwaukee Brewers special license plates include: