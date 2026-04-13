Wisconsin's utility moratorium ends April 15, 2026; assistance available
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin's residential disconnection moratorium expires April 15, 2026. If you have not gotten caught up on your power bill payments, you may be at risk of having your power shut off.
Winter moratorium
What we know:
The annual winter moratorium from Nov. 1 to April 15 prohibits all utility providers from disconnecting residential heating services for nonpayment.
To avoid disconnection, customers who have fallen behind on payments are encouraged to contact their utility to set up a payment plan.
Listed below is the contact information for the largest utilities in Wisconsin:
- Alliant Energy: 1-800-255-4268
- Madison Gas & Electric: 1-800-245-1125
- Superior Water, Light & Power: 1-800-227-7957
- We Energies: 1-800-842-4565
- Wisconsin Public Service Corporation: 1-800-450-7260
- Xcel Energy: 1-800-895-4999
Disconnection is always a last resort
What you can do:
Customers behind on their bills can go to we-energies.com or use the We Energies app to set up payment arrangements and connect with financial and energy assistance options. They can also call 800-842-4565.
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If customers are having difficulty paying their energy bills, they may be eligible for assistance from the Department of Administration's Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP).
To apply online, customers can go to energybenefit.wi.gov or to apply by phone, customers can call 1-866-HEATWIS (432-8947).
The Source: The information is this report is from The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC).