Wisconsin’s Most Wanted suspect arrested in Oshkosh; family feels relief

The Brief U.S. Marshals arrested Antonio Brown in Oshkosh in connection to a December Milwaukee homicide. The case was previously featured on Wisconsin’s Most Wanted as investigators searched for the suspect. Family members say the arrest brings relief ahead of LaTroy Harris’ birthday.



A Milwaukee family says they are finally feeling relief after U.S. Marshals arrested a homicide suspect tied to a December killing, four months after the case was featured on Wisconsin’s Most Wanted.

What we know:

Antonio Brown is charged in connection with the shooting death of 48-year-old LaTroy Harris. Investigators say Brown followed Harris to the parking lot outside Dee’s Elegance Lounge near Fond du Lac and Villard, where he fired more than a dozen shots.

Antonio Brown

Authorities say Brown, 39, then got into a stranger’s car and had not been seen for months.

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With the assistance of the Oshkosh Police Department, U.S. Marshals arrested Brown on Wednesday, April 15, in Oshkosh after locating him on the city’s north side using investigative technology, including Flock cameras.

He was taken into custody without incident.

What they're saying:

For Harris’ family, the arrest comes just days before what would have been his 49th birthday.

"It’s a good thing they got him," said Floyd Bealin, Harris’ brother. "Celebration, happy, relieved. Just waiting for justice to get its turn now."

Bealin said the arrest has brought some peace after months of uncertainty.

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"It just put everybody in a worried state, I would say – just to know that person is still out there with the seriousness of the offense and all," he said. "[Now] my brother will be able to get some rest. We’ll be able to get some rest. I literally haven’t had no sleep since the time this case took effect."

Bealin described his brother as someone who connected with others easily. He would have turned 49 on April 24.

"Rest in peace to my little brother," he said. "Hate the fact that he won’t be here for his birthday. And we all miss him."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said when Brown will appear in court in Milwaukee.

Editor's Note: In previous coverage, a close friend of Latroy Harris, Monte Mabra, said he was his brother. Both Mabra, and blood relatives of Harris want to clarify that Mabra was a close friend, not a blood relative.

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