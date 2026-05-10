Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Richard Raun sought for child sex assault

The Brief Racine police and U.S. Marshals are searching for Richard Raun (alias "Nixon"), a man wanted for child sexual assault and probation violations. Raun has a "Dark Love" tattoo on his right forearm, and is known to frequent Racine, Kenosha, and northern Wisconsin. Authorities consider Raun a dangerous "nuisance."



Racine police are looking for a man they call a trouble. He’s had several run-ins with law enforcement, from drug dealing to child sexual assault.

Search for Richard Raun

What we know:

The 35-year-old fugitive’s legal name is Richard Raun, but he’s known to many as Nixon.

Richard Raun

"He is a nuisance," Racine Police and U.S. Marshals Task Force Officer Scott Keland said. "We’ve been dealing with him in the city of Racine for quite a while."

After going to prison for selling coke, the 35-year-old was put on probation then disappeared. In 2023, Raun found himself in trouble again, charged with sexually assaulting a young child in Kenosha.

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"We take it very serious involving a crime against children, and we’re committed to looking for him and locking him up on this," Keland said.

Dig deeper:

The 35-year-old has "Dark Love" tattooed on his right forearm. He’s known to hang around Racine, Kenosha and towns up north.

Richard Raun

"Keeping someone like him off the street is a win for us," Keland said.

Raun is described as being 6’5" tall and weighing 180 pounds.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone who has information about Raun's whereabouts should contact U.S. Marshals at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.