Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Richard Raun sought for child sex assault
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are looking for a man they call a trouble. He’s had several run-ins with law enforcement, from drug dealing to child sexual assault.
Search for Richard Raun
What we know:
The 35-year-old fugitive’s legal name is Richard Raun, but he’s known to many as Nixon.
Richard Raun
"He is a nuisance," Racine Police and U.S. Marshals Task Force Officer Scott Keland said. "We’ve been dealing with him in the city of Racine for quite a while."
After going to prison for selling coke, the 35-year-old was put on probation then disappeared. In 2023, Raun found himself in trouble again, charged with sexually assaulting a young child in Kenosha.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
"We take it very serious involving a crime against children, and we’re committed to looking for him and locking him up on this," Keland said.
Dig deeper:
The 35-year-old has "Dark Love" tattooed on his right forearm. He’s known to hang around Racine, Kenosha and towns up north.
Richard Raun
"Keeping someone like him off the street is a win for us," Keland said.
Raun is described as being 6’5" tall and weighing 180 pounds.
Call with tips
What you can do:
Anyone who has information about Raun's whereabouts should contact U.S. Marshals at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.