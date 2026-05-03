Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Marshals seek Trovone Batchelor, Nyisha Griffen

The Brief U.S. Marshals are searching for Trovone Batchelor and Nyisha Griffen, who disappeared in October after bonding out on drug charges. The pair, wanted for cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl distribution, both have criminal histories and are considered a danger to the community. Investigators believe the fugitives are in Milwaukee.



U.S. Marshals are looking for two people wanted on drug charges. They were arrested, charged, bonded out, and then disappeared.

Search for Trovone Batchelor, Nyisha Griffen

What we know:

Since October, authorities have been searching for Trovone Batchelor and Nyisha Griffen. The two were charged after an investigation led police to a home at Hampton and N. 18th Street.

Trovone Batchelor, Nyisha Griffen

"Drugs found included cocaine, heroin and fentanyl," the U.S. Marshal on the case explained. "This stemmed from an investigation by law enforcement."

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The two were charged and had been showing up to court, but stopped in October. Warrants were issued for their arrests.

What they're saying:

"When large quantities of drugs and firearms are involved in a case like this obviously, they’re somewhat of a danger to the community," the investigator said.

The two have criminal pasts. Griffen has an open child abuse and witness intimidation case. Batchelor has fleeing and gun charges. Investigators think they’re both continuing with criminal behavior.

Trovone Batchelor

"When they’re distributing these drugs to other people, it can harm our community," the marshal said.

The two are believed to be in Milwaukee and are tatted up. Griffen has sketches on her chest and Batchelor with a few on his face.

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"One is a cross with some teardrops, another is a money bag on his face along with Amani on his neck," the marshal said.

Nyisha Griffen

Batchelor is 5’8" tall and weighs 230 pounds. Griffen is 5’6" tall and weighs 220 pounds.

Call with tips

What you can do:

If you know where either of these fugitives are, you are urged to contact the U.S. Marshals at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.