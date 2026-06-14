Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Marquise Epps sought in beating of pregnant woman

The Brief U.S. Marshals are seeking help to locate Marquise Epps, who they say is connected to the beating of a pregnant woman in January. Co-defendant Marielle Barrios was arrested in Arkansas shortly after the attack, while 22-year-old Marquise "Bookie" Epps remains at large. U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for anonymous tips leading to Epps' arrest.



A pregnant woman was seriously hurt after she was beaten with a baseball bat. It happened in January. One person was arrested. The other suspect is now wanted by U.S. Marshals.

Search for Marquise Epps

What we know:

"We’re desperately asking for the community’s help here," Racine Detective and US.. Marshals Task Force Officer Michael Seeger said. "This was a violent, violent offense."

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Surveillance of the attack, that was shared extensively online, shows the pregnant woman ambushed outside a Racine home on a cold January morning. The video shows two people waiting. One person was holding a metal bat before assaulting and robbing the woman near Golf Avenue and Windsor Drive.

Marquise Epps

What they're saying:

"She was 7 months pregnant. This was an unprovoked incident, and they just ambushed and brutally and egregiously attacked her," Seeger explained.

The pregnant woman and her unborn baby survived. The two suspects went on the run. Marielle Barrios was arrested in Arkansas in the coming days. A warrant was issued for Marquise Epps. He is charged with armed robbery and battery.

"Marquise knows he’s wanted," the Racine detective said. "The U.S. Marshals have been actively looking for him."

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The 22-year-old sometimes uses the nickname "Bookie." He has ties from Kenosha to Milwaukee and as far away as Mississippi.

"He’s a danger to the community," Seeger said. "We don’t want anyone else to get hurt."

Marquise Epps

Epps is described as being 6' tall and weighing 175 pounds.

Call with tips

What you can do:

If you know where Epps is located, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals Tip Line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous. There is potential reward money being offered through the U.S. Marshals Service for information leading to an arrest.