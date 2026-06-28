Wisconsin's Most Wanted: John Luckett has history of drug, gun charges

The Brief U.S. Marshals are hunting for John Luckett, who went on the run after being charged with first-degree reckless homicide for the fatal drug overdose of his jail cellmate. Luckett posted bond and disappeared after the homicide charge was filed. Authorities believe Luckett is still in the Milwaukee area.



U.S. Marshals are searching for a man charged with smuggling drugs into jail that killed his cellmate. John Luckett bonded out and is now on the run.

John Luckett on the run

What we know:

"It clearly shows no remorse for the victim," the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

John Luckett

In May 2025, Luckett was booked into the Milwaukee County Jail on gun charges. Hours later, a corrections officer checked his cell.

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"His cellmate started to experience a medical emergency and eventually passed away from what was eventually learned to be a narcotics overdose," the marshal explained.

A criminal complaint explains, officers searched Luckett’s body and found drugs hidden in his underwear.

"That’s when they found the five bags of narcotics, and those narcotics tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl," the marshal said.

Luckett eventually bonded out, and was showing up to court. That changed when he was charged with first-degree reckless homicide. A warrant was issued for Luckett's arrest. U.S. Marshals say he is still in the Milwaukee area.

John Luckett

"He’s already killed one person with these drugs and if he’s still out there dealing now, he’s endangering the public," the marshal said.

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Luckett is described as being 5’8" tall and weighing 160 pounds. The 37-year-old has a history of gun and drug charges.

Call with tips

What you can do:

If you know where Luckett is located, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshal Tip Line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.