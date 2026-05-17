Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Erin Conley sought for child sex assault

The Brief Erin Conley is wanted for the repeated sexual assault of a child and threatening the victim's life. Though charged in May 2025, Conley remains at large and is believed to be in Milwaukee County. U.S. Marshals are seeking public tips to locate the 27-year-old and prevent her from preying on other children.



Investigators say a Milwaukee woman preyed on a little girl, then threatened her life. Erin Conley was charged with repeated sexual assault of a minor and went on the run.

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What we know:

Investigators say the 27-year-old repeatedly forced herself onto the small child, then threatened her life if she told anyone.

Erin Conley

"At some point, the child just experienced too much anxiety and stress and the fear of being harmed, which led to her finally coming out and saying something," the U.S. Marshal said.

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In May 2025, Conley was charged with the repeated sexual assault of a minor. She was never arrested. Investigators have not been able to find her.

What they're saying:

"It’s very important that Erin gets found and gets taken off the street and away from any children that she decides to prey on next," the marshal said.

Authorities say Conley has been spotted around Milwaukee County, and is believed to still be in the area.

Erin Conley

"We hope Erin would take responsibility for what she did," the marshal said. "We are not going to let this kind of behavior continue. We can’t."

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Conley is described as being 5’2" tall and weighing 220 pounds.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information about where Conley is located should call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.