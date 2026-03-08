Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Elijah McCorkle sought for carjacking spree

The Brief Elijah McCorkle is being sought by U.S. Marshals in connection with a 2024 carjacking and shooting spree across Milwaukee. After posting a $30,000 bond, McCorkle allegedly cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet and went on the run. U.S. Marshals consider McCorkle armed and dangerous; he is believed to be hiding in the Milwaukee area.



A Milwaukee teen is charged as an adult in connection to a carjacking spree. He had been showing up to court until U.S. Marshals say he cut off his GPS bracelet and went on the run.

Search for Elijah McCorkle

What we know:

Investigators say in October 2024, Elijah McCorkle and his friends drove around Milwaukee looking for trouble.

"Him and his band of misfits were terrorizing the city," the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

Elijah McCorkle

Over the course of a weekend, investigators say McCorkle and the group caused chaos in the streets from a carjacking spree that started in Walker’s Point to shooting at a group on the north side.

"They’d pull them out, threaten them with guns and basically force them out of their cars and then just take them," the marshal said. "You’re talking about a 14- or 15-year-old that is in a car with an AK-47 and shooting just to shoot."

Connecting carjackings

Dig deeper:

Investigators connected McCorkle to more than six carjackings across the area, from the city’s north and south sides to the suburbs.

"That is all stuff that is indicative of somebody that really doesn’t care, doesn’t want to be held accountable," the investigator said.

Elijah McCorkle

Police used a combination of license plate cameras and fingerprints to connect the dots. McCorkle was arrested and charged as an adult. He had been showing up to court. He posted a $30,000 bond and was put on GPS monitoring until he disappeared.

What they're saying:

"He cut off his bracelet and basically said he wasn’t coming back," the marshal explained.

The now 16-year-old is believed to be in Milwaukee. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

"Turn yourself in," the marshal said. "We’re not going to stop looking for you."

McCorkle is 5’5" tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Elijah McCorkle

Call with tips

What you can do:

If you know where McCorkle is located, you are urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Tip Line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.