Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Edward McGhee sought, on the run since 2022

The Brief Investigators and U.S. Marshals are searching for Edward McGhee, a convicted child sex offender who went on the run in 2022. McGhee fled while under investigation for allegedly communicating with an underage minor, which violated his lifetime sex offender parole. Believed to be hiding in Milwaukee, the fugitive goes by "E Weezy" and has "MIL KID" tattooed on his hands.



A Milwaukee man convicted of sexually assaulting a child is now a fugitive. Investigators say he went on the run while being investigated for violating his parole.

Search for Edward McGhee

What we know:

"Obviously, we have the utmost concern for the children of this community," the U.S. Marshal on the case explained.

In 2007, Edward McGhee went to prison for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl. He became a lifetime sex offender registrant. For 15 years, he was in and out of the prison system. In 2022, he disappeared when a new investigation began.

Edward McGhee

"Allegations were made that he had allegedly been involved in some type of communication with an underage minor," the marshal said. "That sparked the initial warrant."

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The 38-year-old is believed to be in Milwaukee and possibly getting help from family and friends. He sometimes uses the nicknames "E Weezy" and "Weezy McGhee." He has tattoos on his hands that spell out "MIL KID."

"We would ask that he would step up to the plate and take responsibility for what he’s done," the marshal said.

Edward McGhee

McGhee is described as being 5’10" tall and weighing 316 pounds.

Call with tips

What you can do:

If you know where Edward McGhee is located, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals Tip Line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.