Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Dameon Johnson on the run, last seen in November

The Brief Dameon Johnson, a federal fugitive previously convicted of arson, is being sought by the U.S. Marshals after disappearing while on supervised release. Johnson was released in 2024 after a five-year sentence. He allegedly violated release conditions by using drugs and failing to appear in court. Authorities say Johnson has been missing since November 2025.



A Milwaukee man went to federal prison after setting a building on fire. He was supposed to be checking in with authorities while on supervised release, but disappeared.

Search for Dameon Johnson

What we know:

"It’s very serious to get him back into custody," the U.S. Marshal on the case explained.

In 2019, Dameon Johnson was convicted of committing arson on N. 37th Street. Court documents explain Johnson became angry with his girlfriend and used her kitchen stove to light clothing on fire. Investigators say Johnson then put the pile of burning clothes in a hallway and the fire spread.

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Johnson spent five years in federal prison for the crime. It didn’t take long for more trouble to follow him.

"Was released on supervised release and started to violate the conditions of his release," the marshal explained. "Using marijuana and using cocaine."

The 51-year-old was supposed to go before a judge, but instead went on the run. He has not been seen since November 2025.

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"You don’t have to continue as a federal fugitive," the marshal said.

Johnson is described as being 5’8" tall and weighing 135 pounds.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts is urged to call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.