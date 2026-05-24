Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Clifton Robinson sought for fed fraud counts

The Brief Convicted sex offender and federal fraudster Clifton Robinson vanished after giving his probation officer a fake address that turned out to be an empty Milwaukee lot. The 52-year-old has a lengthy criminal history, including 16 federal fraud counts for a $1 million tax scheme and a 1990s conviction for assaulting a child under 13. U.S. Marshals consider Robinson dangerous, believe he may be in Milwaukee or Chicago.



A convicted sex offender was released from prison after serving time for another crime. He told his probation officer he’d be living in Milwaukee. When law enforcement went to check in on him, they found an empty lot.

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What we know:

"This is a person that can be dangerous, he’s taken advantage of people in terrible ways," the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

Clifton Robinson

Clifton Robinson did time for defrauding the government. He was convicted of 16 federal fraud counts. Investigators say over the course of several years he filed false tax returns, sometimes using stolen identities and claimed more than a million dollars in refunds.

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"They are taking this money away from people that should be getting their returns and getting money that should be going to other people in their own pockets fraudulently," the marshal explained.

Robinson went on probation. He told law enforcement he’d be living at 36th and Glendale. When officers showed up to that address, there was no home there.

"When they confirmed the address, it was actually an empty lot, and he’s been a loss of contact since then," the marshal said.

Clifton Robinson

The 52-year-old has a lengthy criminal past dating back to the 1990s. He’s a registered sex offender convicted of assaulting someone younger than 13 years old. Investigators believe he could be in Milwaukee or Chicago.

"He’s someone that needs to be off the street," the marshal said.

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Robinson is described as being 6' tall and weighing 250 pounds.

Call with tips

What you can do:

If you know where Robinson is located, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshal Tip Line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.