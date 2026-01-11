Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Charley Grant sought for fatal shooting of 2 men

The Brief Charley Grant is wanted for the May 2025 shooting deaths of two men during an alleged drug deal gone wrong in Milwaukee. Grant and an accomplice, Andre Hudson, reportedly ambushed the victims over stolen marijuana; Hudson was arrested, but Grant remains at large. U.S. Marshals believe Grant is still in the Milwaukee area and are seeking public help to locate the "armed and dangerous" fugitive.



Investigators say a fight over drugs left two people dead. The shooting happened on Milwaukee’s north side in May 2025. One man was arrested, and the other went on the run.

Search for Charley Grant

What we know:

For the last seven months, U.S. Marshals say Charley Grant has been hiding from the law after a confrontation that took two lives.

"It’s very clear that this is someone who needs to be taken out of the community," the U.S. Marshal on the case said. "He has violent tendencies. He is to be considered armed and dangerous."

Charley Grant

Prosecutors say Grant and Andre Hudson met up with a man under the guise of buying marijuana.

What they're saying:

"By all accounts, it seemed to be perhaps a drug deal gone wrong," the marshal said.

Witnesses say Grant and the other suspect demanded two duffel bags they said belonged to them.

Charley Grant

"The victim was saying he was sorry, and he would return the packages he had taken," the investigator said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

They drove from Hubbard and Townsend about a half mile away to 2nd and Auer. Investigators say it was there the victim went to get a bag hidden inside a home.

"Grant and his partner effectively ambushed the victims," the marshal said.

Prosecutors say Grant and Hudson then shot and killed 29-year-old Deandre Bolden and 48-year-old Gregory Crump. Police found bullet casings and the duffel bags filled with suspected marijuana. Shortly after, Hudson was arrested. Grant has been on the run.

Charley Grant

"It would be best to get him off the street and keep the community safe," the marshal said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Grant is described as being 5’8" tall and weighing 243 pounds. He is believed to still be in the Milwaukee area.

Call with tips

What you can do:

If you have information about Charley Grant's location, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.