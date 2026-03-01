Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Antonio Brown sought for December homicide

The Brief On Dec. 15, 2025, Latroy Harris was killed, and another man wounded outside Dee’s Elegance Lounge in Milwaukee. Investigators charged 39-year-old Antonio Brown (nicknames "Murder" or "Drama") with the crime, though he remains at large. U.S. Marshals are seeking Brown. A reward is offered for information leading to his arrest.



A shooting outside a Milwaukee bar leaves one man dead and another injured. It was captured on surveillance. One person was charged but never arrested.

Antonio Brown

Search for Antonio Brown

What we know:

"It’s a lot of emotions that’s running high," the victim’s brother, Monte Mabra, said.

Mabra has been holding onto memories and grieving his younger brother.

"My brother was walking out the door, and he gunned him down," Mabra said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

On Dec. 15, 2025, Mabra's younger brother, Latroy Harris, was at the Dee’s Elegance Lounge near Fond du Lac and Villard. Investigators say someone from his past was also inside.

What they're saying:

"As soon as the victim walked in and out of the bar, he shot him like a coward," the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

Investigators say Antonio Brown followed Harris to the parking lot, firing at him more than a dozen times.

Antonio Brown

"As the victim falls to the ground, Antonio keeps shooting at him," the marshal explained.

Harris died. Another man was wounded.

Investigators said Brown hopped into a stranger’s car and has not been seen since. Witnesses and surveillance helped identify the 39-year-old Milwaukee man. He was charged, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Obviously he’s dangerous," the marshal said.

Brown has ties out-of-state, in Arizona. A tattoo that reads "Mildred Hayes." He sometimes uses the nicknames "Murder" and "Drama."

The victim’s family says an arrest would help them as they grieve. "It would bring some closure," Mabra said.

Brown is described as being 6’1" tall and weighing 200 pounds.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts should call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.