Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Anthony Schaap on the run ahead of sentencing

The Brief Anthony Schaap is wanted for severely injuring his 3-month-old daughter, resulting in a skull fracture and broken leg. After confessing to throwing the infant out of frustration, Schaap pleaded guilty to child abuse. He fled while awaiting sentencing. U.S. Marshals say Schaap is believed to be hiding in the Milwaukee area.



U.S. Marshals are on the hunt for a Milwaukee man accused of seriously injuring his crying infant. Investigators say rather than comforting the 3-month-old, he became abusive.

Search for Anthony Schaap

What we know:

Authorities say 29-year-old Anthony Schaap didn’t act like much of a father in April 2024.

"Kind of at a loss for words with that type of cruelty," the marshal said. "I’ll never understand it."

Investigators say Schaap was supposed to be watching his 3-month-old girl and toddler daughter when he got abusive.

What they're saying:

"At some point he becomes frustrated either with a crying baby or just not willing to do the things a father needs to do," the marshal said.

Anthony Schaap

Police say Schaap lied to the girls’ mother, and said the baby fell off the couch. She took the infant to the emergency room after finding bruising, and learned the injuries were much worse.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"A doctor examines the baby, finds the skull fracture, the fractures in the tibia and other bruising on the baby’s head," the marshal explained.

After time, police said Schaap confessed and admitted to hurting the child.

"Eventually he explains he has anger management problems," the investigator said. "He’s frustrated and that he threw the baby at some point."

Now on the run

Dig deeper:

Court records show Schaap pleaded guilty to a child abuse charge. While he was awaiting sentencing, he went on the run. The 29-year-old also has an outstanding domestic violence charge. He’s believed to be in the Milwaukee area.

Anthony Schaap

"This is someone who needs to answer for what they’ve done," the marshal said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Schaap stands 6’2" tall and weighs 260 pounds.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Schaap’s whereabouts should call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.