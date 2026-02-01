Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Alejandro Tellez sought for assault of 2 girls

The Brief Alejandro Tellez is wanted for the sexual assault of two young girls in Wisconsin and Indiana after connecting with them online. After initially fleeing to Mexico last winter, U.S. Marshals believe Tellez has returned to the Midwest. Tellez has known ties to Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Mexico.



U.S. Marshals say it’s a case worth repeating. They are looking for an Illinois man accused of sexually assaulting two young girls.

Search for Alejandro Tellez

What we know:

FOX6 news first profiled Alejandro Tellez last winter. After our story aired, U.S. Marshals say the 26-year-old man fled to Mexico, but has since returned to the Midwest.

Alejandro Tellez

"He needs to be stopped," the U.S. Marshal on the case said. "He is preying on young girls."

Tellez was charged after investigators say he was chatting with a 13-year-old girl in Brookfield. Police say he met up with her, sexually assaulted her and recorded it. She became pregnant.

What they're saying:

"She did make notification to her parents that this did occur," the marshal explained. "From there they were able to link it to other cases out of state."

Around that same time, investigators say the Lake County, Illinois man was chatting with a girl in Indiana. They say he drove to the Hoosier state and assaulted her.

Alejandro Tellez

"Would be a benefit for the entire community knowing that he is not out there preying on young girls," the marshal said.

Tellez has ties to Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Mexico. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Call with tips

What you can do:

U.S. Marshals encourage anyone with information about him to call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.