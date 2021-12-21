Wisconsin Wireless Emergency Alerts for certain Silver Alert cases

article

Attorney General Josh Kaul, in partnership with Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM), announced on Tuesday, Dec. 21 the implementation of Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs) for the Silver Alert program. WEAs can now be sent for certain Silver Alert cases.

A news release says a WEA will be issued for a Silver Alert case if the subject is on foot and has been missing for less than 24 hours. The WEA will broadcast in a 5-mile radius of where the subject was last seen between the hours of 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Officials say this criteria allows for the WEA to target a specific group of people in the area where the subject is likely to be located. If you happen to locate the subject of a Silver Alert, call 911 immediately to report their location and be sure to make note of their clothing and direction of travel.

In order for a Silver Alert to be issued:

The subject must be over age 60.

The subject is believed to have Alzheimer’s, dementia.

The subject is believed to have a permanent cognitive impairment that poses a threat to the individual’s health and safety.

There must be reason to believe that the subject’s disappearance is due to their impaired cognitive condition.

The request for a Silver Alert must be made within 72 hours of the subject’s disappearance.

There must be sufficient information available to disseminate that could assist in locating the subject.

If your loved one goes missing the first thing you should do is alert your local police department. You can also reach out to Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert program at 608-266-1671.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"This enhancement to the Silver Alert program will allow us to make more people aware that they may be able to help bring someone nearby and on foot to safety," said AG Kaul in a news release.