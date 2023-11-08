WI 'Winter Realms;' Ice Castles creators reveal new Lake Geneva event

article

The creators of the famous Ice Castles announced on Wednesday, Nov. 8 they are debuting a new, more weather-resistant winter experience at Geneva National Resort in Lake Geneva this winter season. It will be called "Winter Realms." While the cold of winter is weeks away, plans and construction are underway.

A news release says "Winter Realms will enchant visitors with Ice Castles’ award-winning towers, caverns, and crawl spaces and adding additional features that include dazzling lights, ice and snow

sculptures, horse-drawn wagon rides, a Polar Pub ice bar, a tubing hill, ice slides, and other creative ice and snow creations."

"Winter Realms will bring the magic of winter to our guests even when Mother Nature is less predictable," said Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird.

Winter Realms is projected to open in late December, weather permitting.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 6.