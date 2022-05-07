Wisconsin wildfire risk very high: DNR

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to stay vigilant and avoid burning because of very high fire danger across most of Wisconsin.

A high-pressure system will continue to bring dry conditions and low humidity today. Winds will pick up in the afternoon and may become gusty in parts of the state. This, in combination with warmer temperatures, will create near-critical fire conditions, especially up north.

Areas with VERY HIGH danger today include Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett, Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Green Lake, Iron, Jackson, Juneau, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Shawano, Sheboygan, St Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vilas, Washburn, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood counties.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

All DNR issued annual and special burning permits for debris piles, burn barrels and prescribed burns are suspended today in these counties where the DNR has burning permit authority.

The DNR has responded to 265 wildfires burning more than 440 acres so far this year. Most of these were related to debris burning, which is the No. 1 cause of wildfires.

Any fire could quickly start and spread in these conditions. To help us keep Wisconsinites safe, the DNR is asking you to avoid all outdoor burning including limiting the use of campfires. Outdoor enthusiasts should also use caution with off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. Keep in mind that weather conditions can change frequently and quickly become dangerous.

Be fire smart. Remember – fire danger and burning restrictions change every day.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FIRE SAFETY TIPS

Avoid all outdoor burning until conditions improve. Burn permits for debris burning are currently suspended in numerous counties.

Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawn mowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours.

Secure dragging trailer chains.

Delay having campfires until the evening hours as fire conditions tend to improve; keep them small and contained. Make sure they are completely extinguished before leaving them unattended.

Report fires early, dial 911.

Advertisement

Check daily fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the DNR website at bit.ly/WiFireDanger.