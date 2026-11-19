The Brief Scammers took more than $10,000 from WE Energies customers in October alone. We Energies received at least 60 scam reports from customers halfway through November. Scammers demand payments via gift cards, cryptocurrency, payment apps or QR codes.



As the temperatures eventually drop, We Energies is warning customers about scammers threatening to shut down people's power if they do not pay up.

We Energies said in the month of October, scammers made more than $10,000 out of scamming customers.

Utility scammers

Dig deeper:

Halfway through the month of November, We Energies said they have received at least 60 reports from customers who have not fallen victim but were contacted by these utility scammers. We Energies said these scams come in different forms from phone calls, text messages, and even emails.

While these crooks are getting fancy, here are some red flags to look out for. We Energies says they will never threaten to immediately disconnect utilities unless a payment is made.

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They will never demand payment through gift cards, cryptocurrency or payment apps or have customers follow a QR code. Another helpful tip is if customers get a call from We Energies and are suspicious, hang up and call them back directly from the number listed on a bill or their official website. That serves as another way to verify the legitimacy of the call.

What they're saying:

"We always tell our customers. If it just doesn’t feel right. If that text looks wrong. The email looks wrong. The phone calls sounds wrong. It probably is. Hang up. Don’t click on that link and then go to our website. Find the phone number and call us directly," said Brendan Conway, We Energies spokesperson.

We Energies is also working with police departments across the state to help get the word out this season. One of the police departments that has already posted and shared the helpful tools is the Brown Deer Police Department. They told FOX6 News off camera that they have not received any reports in their area yet, but want to make sure folks and their personal information are safe.

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"That’s one of the reasons that we're working with our Wisconsin law enforcement and agencies because it’s a crime. This is a very serious thing. We have had reports just in 2025 of customers losing, you know, $100 up to $6,000 at a time, so these scammers they’re good at what they do. It’s never been easier because of the Internet and different technology. So we all have to be aware we have to be on alert," said Brendan Conway, We Energies spokesperson.

If someone falls victim to this crime, report it immediately to your local police department.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Abril Preciado and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.