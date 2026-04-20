Wisconsin utility disconnections resume; beware of scams

The Brief Scammers like to cause confusion when Wisconsin's moratorium on utility disconnections ends. People may get calls claiming to be from the utility and threatening to turn off their heat. Scammers will say that a disconnection truck is on the way and demand payment by cryptocurrency or gift card.



Wisconsin's moratorium on utility disconnections ended on April 15. That means utilities can once again shut off heat services for people with unpaid bills. Scammers will likely take advantage of this change.

Could this be a scam?

What you can do:

If you get a call from someone who threatens to turn off your heat, ask yourself: could this be a scam?

Take a moment to reference your last utility bill. Be wary of anyone who asks you to pay by gift card, cryptocurrency or wire transfer.

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"The form of payment is going to be one red flag," said Michelle Reinen, administrator of the Division of Trade and Consumer Protection. "A threat of urgent action on behalf of the consumer will be another."

DATCP says don't click any links in unsolicited texts or emails. Don't listen to cold calls or threats that a disconnection truck is on the way.

"There's an entire process that's put in place before disconnection with utility companies," said Reinen. "It involves multiple letters, a door knock and identification."

Michelle Reinen

Behind on your bill?

What's next:

If you're behind on your bill, call your utility provider using the number on your billing statement or the utility's official website.

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For assistance, go to EnergyAndHousing.wi.gov and search for the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program.