Wisconsin unveils new license plates; Retro yellow and Blackout

By
Published  December 9, 2025 2:09pm CST
Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Wisconsin unveils new license plates

Wisconsin unveils new license plates

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) unveiled on Tuesday, Dec. 9, the designs of Wisconsin’s newest state license plates — Blackout and Retro yellow.

The Brief

    • The Wisconsin Department of Transportation unveiled on Tuesday, Dec. 9, the newest special license plates.
    • The new designs include Retro yellow and Blackout.
    • The license plates will be available to order online through the Wisconsin DMV's new web app.

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) unveiled on Tuesday, Dec. 9, the designs of Wisconsin's newest state license plates — Blackout and Retro yellow.  

The new plates will join dozens of others available to order online through DMV’s new web app.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.


 

