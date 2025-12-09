Wisconsin unveils new license plates; Retro yellow and Blackout
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) unveiled on Tuesday, Dec. 9, the designs of Wisconsin’s newest state license plates — Blackout and Retro yellow.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The new plates will join dozens of others available to order online through DMV’s new web app.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.