Wisconsin unemployment rate unchanged at 3.9%, officials say

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was unchanged for May at 3.9%, the state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday.

The nationwide unemployment rate in May was 5.8%. A year ago, in May 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic was worsening, Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was 10.4%.

Wisconsin added 3,400 private-sector jobs in May, bringing its total to 201,100 more than a year ago.

