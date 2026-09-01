The Brief Three trucking schools in southeast Wisconsin were ordered closed by the federal government. The closures stem from an enforcement effort over testing standards and English proficiency. A local school owner said he received no advance notice regarding the shutdown decision.



The federal government is shutting down three Wisconsin trucking schools as part of a broader national crackdown in the industry.

Trucking schools shut down

The backstory:

On Monday, the Trump administration announced 110 trucking schools were shut down for certifying drivers who failed to meet English proficiency standards, a rule created in 1937. Another 160 schools will be closed for lacking proper testing spaces and having unlicensed instructors.

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"You have fraud throughout the school system," said Sean Duffy, U.S. Secretary of Transportation.

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Local perspective:

Three schools impacted are in southeast Wisconsin, including On Your Way CDL in Milwaukee. The owner declined to comment on camera, but said the school was never notified about the closure and explained documents were subpoenaed Monday.

FOX6 News tried contacting Tez CDL in Sturtevant and CDL Pro-School in Kenosha, the other schools the U.S. Department of Transportation said were closed, but did not hear back from them.

On Your Way CDL Training, Milwaukee

What they're saying:

Shane Schampers has been driving trucks for two decades, and "it's all about safety."

"It takes a skill. It takes confidence. You got to have patience," he said. "It's very important as an industry we keep the base qualified drivers," Schampers said.

Impact on consumers

Big picture view:

Margaret Hughes-Morgan, a Marquette University professor, said 72% of all goods are transported by truck.

"That includes everything in America, food, materials, textiles, fuel," she said.

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Hughes-Morgan said while the shuttered schools only account for a small fraction of those in the nation, consumers may feel it if there is a driver shortage.

"It might have an impact somewhere down the line," Hughes-Morgan said.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6's Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.