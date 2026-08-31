3 Wisconsin trucking schools shut down amid federal crackdown

article

The Brief USDOT, DHS, and DOJ launched a joint task force to eliminate CDL (commercial driver's license) fraud on American roadways. More than 110 non-compliant CDL schools were shut down, including three in southeastern Wisconsin. Homeland Security Investigations and ICE are conducting nationwide sweeps against more than 200 training schools to identity fraud and illegal employment.



The Trump Administration shut down three Wisconsin truck driving schools as part of a crackdown on fraud in the trucking industry.

Trucking schools shut down

What we know:

According to the USDOT, CDL Pro School in Kenosha, On Your Way CDL Training in Milwaukee, and Tez CDL School in Sturtevant were all shut down.

They say those schools issued licenses to drivers who failed English language proficiency tests.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The Trump administration is also shutting down 160 additional schools that Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy says lacked proper space for driving tests or had unlicensed instructors. There were also more than a dozen other online-only schools that were shut down.

This comes one year after the president signed an executive order requiring commercial truck drivers in the U.S. to be proficient in English.

Head to the U.S. Department of Transportation website to learn more.