Wisconsin-trained poodle wins agility title at Westminster Dog Show

The Brief A Wisconsin-trained poodle won a national agility title at the Westminster Dog Show. Gerard captured the championship in the 24-inch jump height class in New York. The dog and his handler will compete next at nationals in California in March.



The Westminster Dog Show is underway in New York, drawing thousands of dogs from around the world to one of the most prestigious competitions in the sport.

Among the champions is a dog born and trained in Wisconsin.

From Mequon to New York

What we know:

Gerard, an 8-year-old poodle trained in Mequon, captured the national agility title in the Westminster 24-inch jump height class after a fast, precise run through jumps, weave poles and tunnels.

"It’s a hard place to compete in. And to do well is just amazing," said John Pittman, of Saukville.

A plane ride to New York led Gerard and Pittman to the national agility championship stage, where timing and form are equally critical.

"That’s pretty huge. Especially because the venue is so hard to compete in, because there are big crowds," Pittman said. "It gets really loud, and the crowd is real close to the ring too."

Years of training pay off

Local perspective:

Gerard trains at Dream Acres in Mequon, where Pittman bred and raised him, watching the dog develop into a blue-ribbon champ.

"Gerard is a pretty responsive, exuberant poodle," he said. "We call him Mr. Awesome."

Pittman said the accolades come with ribbons and recognition, but Gerard has simpler priorities; he prefers tug toys and playtime as his reward, competing with a modified continental cut and a smile on his face.

"You get all the accolades. The big ribbons and stuff like that," Pittman said. "He lives to tug and play with his toys."

The duo makes the routine look effortless.

A champion on four paws

What's next:

Gerard will compete next at the National Agility Championship in California in March.