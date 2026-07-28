Wisconsin tornado damage; Fox Valley residents begin cleanup
MENASHA, Wis. - Fox Valley residents woke up to storm cleanup efforts Tuesday after an EF-2 tornado struck the area on Monday, July 27.
Tornado damage
What we know:
According to the National Weather Service, a radar-confirmed tornado tracked through Winnebago County, crossed Lake Winnebago, and headed toward Fond du Lac County around 12:25 p.m.
An EF-2 rating indicates the storm generated peak winds between 111 mph and 135 mph.
Menasha suffered heavy damage, including downed trees and power lines that are delaying emergency responders from surveying the area and helping those in need.
Photo gallery
Tornado damage in Menasha, (July 28, 2026)
Power outages
What we know:
Thousands of Fox Valley customers remained without power Tuesday.
CLICK HERE TO MONITOR THE WE ENERGIES POWER OUTAGE MAP.
Boil water order
What we know:
A boil water order is in effect for portions of Menasha and Fox Crossing because low water pressure may have allowed contamination into the water system.
Free bottled water will be available while supplies last starting at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at the Menasha Piggly Wiggly.
Bring tap water to a full rolling boil for one minute before using it for:
- Drinking
- Cooking
- Brushing teeth
- Making ice
- Preparing infant formula
- Washing food
The Source: Information surveyed storm damage in Menasha and spoke to residents. Details are from the Menasha Police Department, City of Appleton and National Weather Service with contributions from The Associated Press.