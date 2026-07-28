Wisconsin tornado damage; Fox Valley residents begin cleanup

The Brief Cleanup efforts are underway in the Fox Valley following severe weather on Monday, July 27. A National Weather Service storm survey team has confirmed damage from a tornado with at least EF-2 wind speeds in Menasha. Thousands of Fox Valley customers remained without power Tuesday.



Fox Valley residents woke up to storm cleanup efforts Tuesday after an EF-2 tornado struck the area on Monday, July 27.

Tornado damage

What we know:

According to the National Weather Service, a radar-confirmed tornado tracked through Winnebago County, crossed Lake Winnebago, and headed toward Fond du Lac County around 12:25 p.m.

An EF-2 rating indicates the storm generated peak winds between 111 mph and 135 mph.

Menasha suffered heavy damage, including downed trees and power lines that are delaying emergency responders from surveying the area and helping those in need.

Photo gallery

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Tornado damage in Menasha, (July 28, 2026)

Power outages

What we know:

Thousands of Fox Valley customers remained without power Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO MONITOR THE WE ENERGIES POWER OUTAGE MAP.

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Boil water order

What we know:

A boil water order is in effect for portions of Menasha and Fox Crossing because low water pressure may have allowed contamination into the water system.

Free bottled water will be available while supplies last starting at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at the Menasha Piggly Wiggly.

Bring tap water to a full rolling boil for one minute before using it for:

Drinking

Cooking

Brushing teeth

Making ice

Preparing infant formula

Washing food