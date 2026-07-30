The Brief The Winnebago County executive said Fox Valley communities requested help from the Wisconsin National Guard. The NWS said an EF-3 tornado touched down in Appleton and impacted several Fox Valley communities, including Menasha, on Monday.



The Winnebago County executive said the Wisconsin National Guard's help has been requested as Fox Valley communities deal with the aftermath of an EF-3 tornado that caused widespread damage on Monday.

What they're saying:

Winnebago County Executive Gordon Hintz said the request was made by the city of Menasha, village of Fox Crossing, city of Neenah and town of Neenah. He said the National Guard can help support debris management, logistics, traffic control and other things as local first responders and public works crews focus on other responsibilities.

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Officials said their have been reports of tree debris and household waste being burned and urged residents to use approved disposal methods and avoid outdoor fires until a burn ban is lifted. Improper fires can spread quickly and expose residents to toxic fumes, interfering with ongoing recovery efforts.

Menasha Police Chief Matt Albrecht said three people – an adult from Menasha and two 17-year-olds from outside Menasha – were arrested Wednesday night after curfew. Those people were issued citations, and one of them was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

Storm damage in Menasha on July 30, 2026. An EF-3 tornado hit on July 27, 2026.

EF-3 tornado

By the numbers:

According to the NWS damage survey team, a tornado touched down right around 11:56 a.m. just north of Wisconsin Avenue in Appleton on July 27. The tornado rapidly intensified – with max winds of 140 mph – as it tracked south into Winnebago County.

The EF-3 tornado was on the ground for 26 minutes, the NWS said. It covered 12.1 miles and moved south at 28 mph. It touched down in Appleton, went through Menasha and out over Lake Winnebago before it lifted.

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The Wisconsin State Climatology Office said it was the state's fourth EF-3 of 2026 – the most tornadoes rated EF-3 or higher to occur in the state since 1984. Historically, fewer than 5% of the state's tornadoes have ranked above EF-2.

The NWS said the worst damage occurred in the Fox Crossing and Menasha areas, where several businesses were heavily damaged near Highway 10.