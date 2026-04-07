Wisconsin Supreme Court race; Judge Maria Lazar hopeful
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Judge Maria Lazar is having her election night party at the Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee.
Lazar campaign
What we know:
Conservative-backed Lazar is an appeals court judge from Brookfield.
Judge Maria Lazar
According to the latest Marquette Law School poll, 53% of registered voters were undecided in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race. The poll showed her opponent, Liberal-backed Chris Taylor, is the choice for 23% of voters, while Lazar is supported by 17%.
VOTE TOTALS: Check out 2026 Wisconsin spring election results
The survey was conducted in mid-March, and has a margin of error of 4.4%.
What they're saying:
Over the weekend, FOX6 News caught up with Lazar. The following was her last-minute pitch to voters.
Judge Maria Lazar
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"I'm hoping that everyone who does think about this election looks at who the two candidates are, looks at my experience, the depth of it, the breadth of it. Various areas that I've been in as a judge, and I'm hopeful that they will go out they will vote to put someone on this court," Lazar said.
Lazar said if she wins, voters will not regret electing her to serve on the Wisconsin Supreme Court for a ten-year term.
The Source: Information in this post was produced with interviews from the Maria Lazar campaign.