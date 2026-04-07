Wisconsin Supreme Court race; Judge Maria Lazar hopeful

The Brief Conservative-backed candidate Judge Maria Lazar is hosting her election party at the Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee. A mid-March Marquette poll showed Lazar trailing opponent Chris Taylor 17% to 23%, with over half of registered voters still undecided. The Brookfield-based appeals court judge is urging voters to consider her broad judicial experience.



Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Judge Maria Lazar is having her election night party at the Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee.

Lazar campaign

What we know:

Conservative-backed Lazar is an appeals court judge from Brookfield.

Judge Maria Lazar

According to the latest Marquette Law School poll, 53% of registered voters were undecided in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race. The poll showed her opponent, Liberal-backed Chris Taylor, is the choice for 23% of voters, while Lazar is supported by 17%.

The survey was conducted in mid-March, and has a margin of error of 4.4%.

What they're saying:

Over the weekend, FOX6 News caught up with Lazar. The following was her last-minute pitch to voters.

Judge Maria Lazar

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"I'm hoping that everyone who does think about this election looks at who the two candidates are, looks at my experience, the depth of it, the breadth of it. Various areas that I've been in as a judge, and I'm hopeful that they will go out they will vote to put someone on this court," Lazar said.

Lazar said if she wins, voters will not regret electing her to serve on the Wisconsin Supreme Court for a ten-year term.