Wisconsin Supreme Court race: Judge Chris Taylor optimistic

The Brief Liberal-backed candidate Judge Chris Taylor is hosting her election party at the Madison Concourse Hotel as results for the Wisconsin Supreme Court race come in. Despite a 23% to 17% lead in the latest Marquette poll, 53% of voters remained undecided heading into today's election. The current appeals court judge and former state lawmaker is counting on high turnout in Dane and Milwaukee counties.



Judge Chris Taylor's election party is being held Tuesday evening, April 7, at the Madison Concourse Hotel. The Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate lives in Dane County. She wants to see big numbers come out of her home county and Milwaukee to push her to victory.

Chris Taylor votes in Dane County

Taylor campaign

What we know:

Taylor voted in Madison on Tuesday morning and was joined by her family.

The latest Marquette poll shows Taylor leading 23% to 17%. But the majority of voters, 53%, said they were undecided about this race.

Right now, Taylor is an appeals court judge. Before that, she was a lawyer, worked for Planned Parenthood, and served as a state lawmaker.

Taylor is a Liberal-backed judge. She spent the last 11 months criss-crossing Wisconsin.

What they're saying:

On Tuesday, she told reporters she is optimistic that her message has resonated with voters.

Chris Taylor votes in Dane County

"They have really told me very clearly they want a government for them. They want a court that prioritizes their rights and their lives and that is exactly why I am running to be a justice for the people of this state," Taylor said.

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Judge Taylor spent part of her day in Milwaukee before returning to Madison. She will also spend some time at the University of Wisconsin.

The Taylor election party kicks off at 8 p.m. Tuesday, after the polls close.