Wisconsin stolen ambulance chase, competency exam ordered for driver

By
Published  February 20, 2026 9:23pm CST
Police Chases
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Pursuit of stolen ambulance ends with man in custody (Courtesy: Wisconsin Rapids Police Department)

The Brief

    • A Wisconsin man is accused of stealing an ambulance and leading police on a chase.
    • On Friday, a judge ordered that man to undergo a competency evaluation.
    • Police said the accused driver was naked when he was taken into custody.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - A Wisconsin judge on Friday ordered the man accused of stealing an ambulance with a patient inside and leading police on a chase to undergo a mental competency evaluation.

In court:

Court records show 37-year-old Benjamin Feltz of Stevens Point is charged with four felonies and six misdemeanors, including operating while intoxicated. He's being held on $100,000 cash bond.

Stolen ambulance police chase

The backstory:

Prosecutors said Feltz stole a Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department ambulance on Tuesday while a patient was inside. He then led police on an 18-mile chase that ended in a field. Feltz, who was naked, was then arrested.

The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department said the ambulance was parked as fire department personnel were providing medical care to a patient at a nearby home. Two paramedics were with a patient in the back of the ambulance when a man, now identified as Feltz, jumped into the driver's seat.

While the paramedics tried to stop Feltz, he fled the scene in the ambulance with the patient still inside. It led to a police chase that lasted roughly 40 minutes and stretched 18 miles, ending in Pittsville after an officer used a tire-deflation device.

Neither Feltz nor the patient in the ambulance were injured, according to police. Minor damage to the ambulance was reported. 

The Source: FOX6 News referenced information from the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department.

