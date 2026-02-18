Wisconsin police chase of stolen ambulance with patient inside

article

The Brief A suspect hijacked an ambulance while paramedics were treating a patient, fleeing the scene with the patient still inside the vehicle. Officers pursued the vehicle for 40 minutes before successfully disabling it with tire-deflation devices in Pittsville. Benjamin Feltz was taken into custody without injury to himself or the patient; he now faces multiple charges, including vehicle theft.



Wisconsin Rapids police were involved in a chase of a stolen ambulance that stretched more than 18 miles on Tuesday evening, Feb. 17. It resulted in the arrest of one person.

A news release from the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department says the police chase began just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said the ambulance had been parked on 22nd Avenue South in Wisconsin Rapids while fire department personnel were providing medical care to a patient at a nearby residence.

Two paramedics were initially in the patient compartment with the patient secure on a gurney, when an unidentified person jumped into the driver's seat. One paramedic jumped out in an attempt to engage that unknown person, while the second paramedic attempted to prevent the vehicle from being moved. That second paramedic was forced to exit once their safety was compromised.

The suspect then fled the scene in the ambulance with the patient still inside the transport area.

The police chase wrapped up in Pittsville approximately 18.2 miles and 40 minutes later. The chase came to an end after Pittsville police were able to successfully deploy tire-deflation devices, disabling the front passenger side tire of the ambulance. The driver was taken into custody by a team of officers and deputies.

That driver was identified by officials as Benjamin Feltz. Neither he nor the patient inside the ambulance was hurt.

Minor damage to the ambulance was reported.

Charges of disorderly conduct, lewd and lascivious behavior, and operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent are being forwarded to the Wood County District Attorney's Office for review.