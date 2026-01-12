Wisconsin State Patrol hiring troops; deadline to apply Feb. 15, 2026

article

The Brief The Wisconsin State Patrol is accepting applications for its 73rd Recruit Class through Feb. 15. Applicants need 60 college credits (waivable for military/relevant experience) and must pass physical and background exams. Selected cadets begin training at Fort McCoy on July 12 and will be sworn in on Dec. 18.



The Wisconsin State Patrol is looking for new troopers. Applications are only accepted during the annual recruitment period which begins on Monday, Jan. 12 and ends on Feb. 15.

Hiring troopers

What we know:

A news release says the Wisconsin State Patrol is a statewide, multi-role law enforcement agency dedicated to providing exceptional public safety services, including transportation safety, criminal enforcement and specialized technical and tactical support to municipal, county, state and federal partners.

As a division of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Wisconsin State Patrol has a key role in ensuring a safe and efficient transportation system for all.

Troopers and inspectors are assigned to counties throughout the state to enforce traffic and criminal laws. Officers may also serve in specialized roles including pilots, K-9 officers, crash reconstruction experts and commercial motor vehicle inspectors.

Other special units focus on combatting human trafficking and drug interdiction or provide services such as Honor Guard and dignitary protection.

Requirements and training

Dig deeper:

The Wisconsin State Patrol requires all new officers to be qualified and trained prior to serving. Applicants must have a two-year associate degree or a minimum of 60 college-level credits prior to starting at the Academy. Up to 60 credits may be waived for individuals with relevant training or military experience. Applicants are not required to be from Wisconsin, but they must be willing to relocate if out-of-state.

Candidates who meet the minimum hiring requirements begin the hiring process with interviews, a background investigation, physical readiness tests, and pre-employment medical and psychological exams.

Training then begins at the State Patrol Academy at Fort McCoy on July 12. Applicants from this recruitment cycle will be part of the 73rd Recruit Class. At the Academy, cadets learn communication skills, self-confidence and physical capabilities from experienced officers who are Wisconsin DOJ Training and Standards certified instructors. This traditional recruit class is for individuals new to law enforcement or with limited experience.

The 73rd Recruit Class will be sworn in and receive their badges at the Wisconsin State Patrol Graduation Ceremony on Dec. 18. The new troopers will be assigned to serve in one of the five Wisconsin State Patrol regions and will complete 12 additional weeks of on-the-job field training at this location.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 15, 2026.

Opportunities to learn more

What you can do:

Throughout the recruitment period, Wisconsin State Patrol staff are available to meet with potential candidates to explain the hiring timeline, share ways to prepare and answer any questions.

Virtual information sessions:

The Source: Information in this post was provided by Wisconsin State Patrol.



