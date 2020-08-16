Wisconsin State Patrol arrests 24-year-old woman suspected of OWI, with 4 kids in vehicle

The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a 24-year-old Milwaukee County woman late on Saturday, Aug. 15 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with four children in the vehicle under the age of 16.

A news release says a state trooper stopped a vehicle around 11:20 p.m. The vehicle had been traveling 90 miles per hour in the 70 mph zone on I-94 in Kenosha County.

The trooper saw four unrestrained children under the age of 16 in the vehicle. The trooper also noticed a strong odor of marijuana was present -- along with an open container of vodka. After a standardized field sobriety test, the driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

The release indicates the driver was taken to a hospital for an evidentiary blood draw and was being held at the Kenosha County jail to post bond.

The driver was also cited for speed, operating without insurance, keeping open intoxicants in a vehicle, and operating while suspended.

An adult passenger in the vehicle, the mother of the children, was cited for four violations of child safety restraints.