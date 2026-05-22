Wisconsin State Patrol aerial enforcement in 6 counties from May 26-31

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The Brief The Wisconsin State Patrol Air Support Unit will monitor traffic from the air to spot speeding and aggressive driving from May 26 through May 31. Scheduled aerial enforcement will focus on specific stretches of I-39, I-94, I-43, and WIS 57 across multiple counties (weather permitting). The State Patrol is aiming to boost safety and voluntary law compliance.



Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air from May 26 through May 31.

Monitoring traffic from the air

What we know:

Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas:

Tuesday, May 26

I-39 – Portage County

I-39 – Waushara County

Wednesday, May 27

I-94 – Jefferson County

Thursday, May 28

I-43 – Manitowoc County

I-94 – Eau Claire County

Sunday, May 31

WIS 57 – Door County

Wisconsin State Patrol aerial enforcement

Dig deeper:

A news release says the Wisconsin State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, which includes enforcing traffic laws to help make sure drivers reach their destinations safely.

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Aerial enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts. From the air it’s much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively. When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

Many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reinforce State Patrol’s goal to improve safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws.