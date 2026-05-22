Wisconsin State Patrol aerial enforcement in 6 counties from May 26-31
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air from May 26 through May 31.
Monitoring traffic from the air
What we know:
Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas:
Tuesday, May 26
- I-39 – Portage County
- I-39 – Waushara County
Wednesday, May 27
- I-94 – Jefferson County
Thursday, May 28
- I-43 – Manitowoc County
- I-94 – Eau Claire County
Sunday, May 31
- WIS 57 – Door County
Wisconsin State Patrol aerial enforcement
Dig deeper:
A news release says the Wisconsin State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, which includes enforcing traffic laws to help make sure drivers reach their destinations safely.
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Aerial enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts. From the air it’s much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively. When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.
Many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reinforce State Patrol’s goal to improve safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin State Patrol.