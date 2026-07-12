Wisconsin State Patrol aerial enforcement in 4 counties, July 13-16
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air from July 13 through July 16.
Monitoring traffic from the air
What we know:
Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas:
Monday, July 13
- US 51 – Oneida County
Tuesday, July 14
- I-94 – Jackson County
Wednesday, July 15
- US 53 – Ozaukee County
Thursday, July 16
- WIS 29 – Chippewa County
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Dig deeper:
A news release says the Wisconsin State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, which includes enforcing traffic laws to help make sure drivers reach their destinations safely.
Aerial enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts. It’s easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively from the air. Pilots will communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop when a violation is observed.
Many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reinforce State Patrol’s goal to improve safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws.
The Source: Information was provided by Wisconsin State Patrol.