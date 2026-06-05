Wisconsin State Patrol aerial enforcement in 4 counties from June 8-12

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The Brief The Wisconsin State Patrol Air Support Unit will monitor traffic from the air for violations from Monday, June 8, through Friday, June 12 (weather permitting). Pilots spot speeding or aggressive drivers from above and radio details to ground units to initiate traffic stops, aiming to encourage voluntary compliance with traffic laws.



Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air from June 8 through June 12.

Monitoring traffic from the air

What we know:

Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas:

Monday, June 8

I-43 – Ozaukee County

Tuesday, June 9

I-94 – Dunn County

Thursday, June 11

US 53 – Eau Claire County

Friday, June 12

US 51 – Marathon County

Dig deeper:

A news release says the Wisconsin State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, which includes enforcing traffic laws to help make sure drivers reach their destinations safely.

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Aerial enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts. From the air it’s much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively. When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

Many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reinforce State Patrol’s goal to improve safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws.