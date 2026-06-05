Wisconsin State Patrol aerial enforcement in 4 counties from June 8-12
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air from June 8 through June 12.
Monitoring traffic from the air
What we know:
Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas:
Monday, June 8
- I-43 – Ozaukee County
Tuesday, June 9
- I-94 – Dunn County
Thursday, June 11
- US 53 – Eau Claire County
Friday, June 12
- US 51 – Marathon County
Dig deeper:
A news release says the Wisconsin State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, which includes enforcing traffic laws to help make sure drivers reach their destinations safely.
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Aerial enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts. From the air it’s much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively. When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.
Many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reinforce State Patrol’s goal to improve safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin State Patrol.