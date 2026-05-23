Wisconsin state parks open Memorial Day weekend; here's what to know

The Brief Wisconsin state parks and other public lands are open for Memorial Day weekend. A Wisconsin state park and forest vehicle admission pass is required for all motor vehicles stopping in most state parks, forests and recreation areas. Holidays, weekends and summer months are the most popular times.



Wisconsin state parks and other public lands are open for Memorial Day weekend, and the Department of Natural Resources has tips and reminders for everyone to avoid lines and enjoy more time outdoors.

How many state parks are there?

By the numbers:

There are 50 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails and 15,000 lakes across the state. There are hundreds of miles of shoreline along Lake Michigan and the Mississippi River, too.

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Most Wisconsin state parks, recreation areas, trails and forests are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

According to the DNR, Wisconsin state parks see more than 20 million visitors each year. Holidays, weekends and summer months are the most popular times, meaning people may find long lines, limited parking and crowded areas for Memorial Day weekend.

The state’s public lands, including Big Foot Beach State Park, pictured here, offer something for everyone. (Credit: Wisconsin DNR)

How to get a state park pass

What you can do:

A Wisconsin state park and forest vehicle admission pass is required for all motor vehicles stopping in most state parks, forests and recreation areas. They're available for purchase online, saving time upon arrival.

Once a vehicle admission pass is purchased online, the DNR said visitors can use the email confirmation as proof of purchase immediately and will receive a windshield sticker for future use in the mail. Visitors can also print the vehicle admission email receipt and place it on the driver’s side dashboard so that it can be read through the windshield. Customers who do not have a printer can write the order and pass details on a piece of paper, the DNR said.

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Camping reminders

What you can do:

Campers must make a reservation before setting up on any site, and the DNR said many campgrounds are fully booked. Anyone interested in camping should also know:

Campsite check-in is 3 p.m. and check-out is 1 p.m.

Campers are reminded to cancel their reservation if they are unable to make their trip

Reservations can be canceled online or by calling 888-WIPARKS

Cancelations made no later than 3 p.m. CT two days before the day of the reservation will be credited with a full refund of camping fees but not the reservation or cancellation fees

No refunds are made for any part of a three-night holiday reservation once the site has been occupied

The Wisconsin DNR also has an important health reminder for anyone headed outdoors: ticks are out, and everyone should take precautions to prevent Lyme disease and other tick-born illnesses.