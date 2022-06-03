Wisconsin state park admissions, trail passes waived June 4-5

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites you to head outdoors for the 10th annual Free Fun Weekend happening June 4-5. State park admission fees, fishing licenses and trail passes are waived for all visitors.

A news release says Wisconsin is home to 49 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams, roughly 15,000 lakes and more.

During Free Fun Weekend, there will be free fishing clinics at state properties for beginners. Find fishing clinics and more Free Fun events by visiting the DNR’s events and programs calendar.

Find a complete list of state properties, activities and maps by visiting the DNR’s website. Reserve a shelter or campsite through the DNR’s online booking system.

Before heading to a state park, trail or waterbody near you, here are some helpful things to know:

STATE PARKS

Vehicle admission stickers will not be required.

All state parks and trails will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Drive-up windows, playgrounds, bathrooms and observation towers are open.

Office buildings, concession facilities, visitor centers and nature centers are open.

Programs and events are posted on the DNR’s website

TRAILS

Trail passes will not be required for both residents and non-residents.

All linear/rail trails will be open to the public, including ATV trails and horseback riding trails.

ATVs, UTVs and OHMs are exempt from registration requirements. Resident and non-resident all-terrain vehicle operators do not need a trail pass to ride state ATV trails.

FISHING

Residents and non-residents will not be required to have a fishing license or trout/salmon stamps.

All 2022-2023 fishing regulations apply, including bag and length limits.

This is the perfect time of year for small and largemouth bass, panfish and northern pike to be active.

New to fishing? Check out free clinics hosted throughout the state.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, loaner equipment may not be available. Anglers should bring their own equipment and bait.

Locate launches and shorefishing access points near you.

BOAT LAUNCHES

