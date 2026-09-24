Wisconsin State Fair updates Youth Admission Policy; what to know

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The Brief Wisconsin State Fair officials updated their Youth Admission Policy. All guests age 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or chaperone who is at least 25 years old after 5 p.m. The 2027 Wisconsin State Fair will take place Thursday, August 5 – Sunday, August 15.



Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Thursday, Sept. 24 updates to their Youth Admission Policy.

Youth Admission Policy

The details:

The following Youth Admission Policy will be in effect after 5 p.m. As part of the changes, visitors aged 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or chaperone who is 25 years of age or older.

Each adult chaperon may accompany no more than four minors per day

Groups larger than four individuals aged 17 and under will require an additional chaperon for every four minors

Adult chaperones must remain at State Fair Park when the Youth Admission Policy is in place

Any person entering may be asked to show a valid driver’s license, state identification card, or other government-issued ID

The identification must be tamperproof and include a photograph and date of birth

A photo of an ID will not be accepted at the entrance

Organized and ticketed group outings or those participating in competitions are exempt from the policy as these groups have existing chaperone procedures in place

The 2027 Wisconsin State Fair will take place Thursday, August 5 – Sunday, August 15.

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Wisconsin State Fair statement

What they're saying:

Wisconsin State Fair officials posted the following message on their Facebook page:

"Wisconsin State Fair Park is committed to providing a safe, welcoming, and family-friendly environment. As part of our ongoing efforts to maintain a secure and enjoyable experience for everyone who visits State Fair Park, the Youth Admission Policy has been updated."

"When the policy is in effect, Fairgoers 17 years of age and under must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or chaperone age 25+ to enter Wisconsin State Fair Park after 5pm. Each adult chaperone may accompany up to four minors per day and must remain at State Fair Park when the Youth Admission Policy is in place."

"We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our Fairgoers as we work to provide the best experience for everyone at State Fair Park."