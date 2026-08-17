Wisconsin State Fair: Fight, multiple disturbances on final night

The Brief Police responded to multiple disturbances on the final night of the Wisconsin State Fair. Those disturbances included people trying to get into the park without authorization, and an apparent fight. No one was seriously injured, and seven people were arrested.



Police responded to multiple disturbances on the last night of the Wisconsin State Fair, which apparently included a fight that was caught on camera.

Disturbances on the final night

What we know:

According to Wisconsin State Fair Park, State Fair Park Police along with the Milwaukee Police Department and West Allis Police Department, responded to disturbances on Sunday night, Aug. 16.

That included people trying to gain unauthorized access to the fair, as well as disturbances involving groups on the grounds. Law enforcement and security staff responded quickly as these incidents occurred.

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No serious injuries to fair attendees were reported. One police officer was struck, but had no serious injuries. Despite initial reports circulating Sunday evening, law enforcement confirmed there were no gunshots related to the incidents at the fair.

Seven people were arrested in connection to the disturbances.

Statement from Wisconsin State Fair

What they're saying:

"For 11 days, hundreds of thousands of guests came together for a safe and successful Wisconsin State Fair. The incidents Sunday evening were isolated to the final hours of the Fair and are not representative of the experience our guests enjoyed throughout the event. The behavior is always unacceptable and is not what we expect or will tolerate at the Wisconsin State Fair Park."

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"We had enhanced security and additional law enforcement resources in place throughout the Fair, including support from the Milwaukee and West Allis police departments, Milwaukee Police District 3, MPD Major Events Response Team, mounted and bicycle patrols, and drone coverage. Those resources allowed our security and public safety teams to respond quickly Sunday evening. We continually review our security plans with our law enforcement partners and look for ways to make the Fair even safer for our guests.

"The safety of our Fairgoers, vendors, exhibitors and employees is always our highest priority. We are grateful to Wisconsin State Fair Park Police and all of our law enforcement partners for their response Sunday evening and their work throughout the Fair."

-Wisconsin State Fair Park