Wisconsin sex offender monitoring; Halloween effort involves police

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) announced on Monday, Oct. 16 that it is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state this Halloween to closely monitor sex offenders on probation or parole. The DOC conducts these operations annually to ensure the safety of children participating in Halloween activities.

A news release says during these operations, teams of DOC probation and parole agents will work with law enforcement officers to conduct unannounced home visits on child and higher-risk sex offenders. Any sex offenders in violation of restrictions will be placed into custody. Sex offenders are prohibited from displaying Halloween decorations inside and outside their residence, and they are not permitted to distribute candy. Their porch lights also must be turned off during trick-or-treating hours.

Parents can get to know their neighborhoods by accessing the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry and conducting a ZIP code or geographic radius search.

If the public sees any possible violations, they may call the tip line at 1-877-234-0085. If it is an emergency, contact local law enforcement.